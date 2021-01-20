I've been thinking about a challenge to people like myself who are retired and may draw a small pension and feel comfortable and not going hungry.
Last spring I received a $1,200 check from the government and was happy to get it because I could always use it for something.
But knowing there are so many people who are hurting so badly made me want to give it to the people in Skagit County who needed it so much more than I did.
I know that a lot of retired people need it, and I am not talking about them. But some of us could do so much good by giving it back by donating it to a charity or charities dear to our hearts in the county, so that's what I did.
It looks like I'm patting myself on the back, but I'm not looking at it that way. I'm just saying that this is a great option and challenge for some of us to do with the money, and we will be getting another $600 soon, so I think I will do the same thing.
It's a good feeling to know I did a small part for the less fortunate at this sad and stressful time in our lives.
Donna L. Johnson
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.