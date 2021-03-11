For the last few years, Republicans have issued warnings about the "Deep State," politically active left-leaning bureaucrats buried within the federal government who have the ability to carry out their own agenda. I naively scoffed at the idea of a "deep state."
It turns out that I was wrong.
Since the Jan. 6 near-success of partisan thugs to overthrow our democracy, investigators have tried to determine why Trump's modern Beer Hall Putsch (Hitler, 1933) was not quickly put down by the National Guard. What took three hours for waiting nearby troops to quell this attempted insurrection?
Now we know.
The "Deep State," in the form of Trump appointee (then) Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and at least one more officer in the Pentagon, intentionally used their authority to delay sending troops to quickly put down this shameless insurrection. Miller and his Trump allies ignored the Capitol Police plea for help. They could legally do this as a result of an "unusual" directive issued Jan. 5 requiring Pentagon approval before deploying a quick reaction force. (Maj. Gen. William J. Walker testimony; Washington Post)
The timing of this order is, at the very least, suspicious.
End result: murder of a police officer, injuries to 140 officers and an indelible stain on our country's democracy.
Terry Williams
Mount Vernon
