A devil’s bargain
There was a time when men and women of deep Christian faith demanded that their elected representatives be people of high moral character. With Trump, those days are gone.
The high level of support for Trump among religious conservatives is a devil’s bargain. It ensures that core issues like abortion remain in the forefront. But much has been sacrificed, including any claim to the moral high ground.
As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, we should all ask ourselves this simple question: Which one of the Seven Deadly Sins does Donald Trump not manifest?
Certainly not Lust. He admitted to this one long ago.
Not Gluttony. No further comment here.
Not Greed; for Trump, greed is a primary, animating force.
Not Sloth. Trump, who admittedly abhors all forms of physical exercise, works less (and less diligently) than any other modern U.S. president.
Wrath? His daily Twitter storms boil over with petulant, infantile anger.
Envy? It consumes him; Trump only wishes he could play the part of a swaggering, bullying autocrat like his pals Putin, Kim (Little Rocket Man) and Turkey’s Erdogan.
And Pride? Trump possesses all the furious, grasping vainglory of a man who knows, deep down, that he is soft, weak and utterly inadequate.
When all these grave sins afflict one man, he invites personal damnation. When he is the supposed leader of the free world, people of all faiths must question their motives for continued support. I believe racism played a critical role in his election and will again in the 2020 campaign. Look into your heart before you vote.
The devil is the father of lies and, Trump, a man who seemingly has no shame, is a liar of old. Vote for him at your peril.
James Winchester
La Conner
Stand up for America
As a Christian I can’t help but feel God may be at the end of His patience. Our nation, and the world for that matter, has taken a major turn for the worse. There is no doubt, evil is afoot.
What is most alarming is this sinful downturn is becoming acceptable and routine. Crime and immorality are rampant and people are looking to psychics, palm readers and horoscopes for answers.
It’s now more admissible spending hours on devices or watching violent or seductive movies instead of anything spiritual or educational. Our colleges are breeding grounds for anti-American radicalization and the brainwashing of our youth, and sanctuary cities condone the homeless using drugs on the streets.
Our government leaders are more interested in dividing our nation than unifying it, and if that wasn’t bad enough, liberal leaders are now compounding this downturn even further with socialist propaganda.
The very conscience and pride of America is slipping away in a fog of discontent and debauchery.
Seeking truth in a world of deception is not easy, but we need to get down from the bleachers and start standing up against the evil and corrupt players of this world.
Although we cannot change what’s already taken place, each of us may be able to change what the future holds. The heart and soul of America is worth fighting for.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.