RE: "A View from Above: Drone used to assess Skagit wildlife habitat" SVH story, Sept. 15
Here is a different view from one who has lived and farmed here for over 80 years.
The biologist in the story was expressing concern about invasive cattails, reed canary grass and knotweed, which were clogging the waterways causing the wildlife, ducks, to have less area to forage for food. He was hopeful that they would have some success in controlling these weeds. From what I have seen and the money spent trying to control that knotweed in the Samish River, good luck.
Approximately 30 years ago, farmland was converted to wetlands to the north of our farm. Due to several circumstances, culverts were plugged going under Green Road in the 1983 flood and never opened up. Later, after the farmer sold the farm to a private organization, a bulldozer and excavator were brought in and ponds were dug. At first water fowl were able to use the ponds, but in later years cattails and canary grass plugged it all up. Now only a few diver ducks use the smaller ponds that are left.
As winter progresses, the field next to the wetlands is covered with water because of the plugged culverts. The swamp geese and ducks of all kinds sit in open water and forage on all the fields, which are organic, and they eat the grass down to the soil. Every spring we replant the grass with a no-till drill.
Wouldn't it be better to continue farming the soil which feeds the water fowl and you and me, instead of creating a swamp?
Oscar Lagerlund
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.