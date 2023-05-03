I am a 20-plus-year Guemes Island resident. I have witnessed a continuous diatribe of what’s wrong with the Skagit County Ferry since moving here. At one point I was a member of the Guemes Island Ferry Committee (as well as the Fire Department).

I resigned the Ferry Committee because I found no desire by the committee to work with the established ferry system.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.