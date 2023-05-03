I am a 20-plus-year Guemes Island resident. I have witnessed a continuous diatribe of what’s wrong with the Skagit County Ferry since moving here. At one point I was a member of the Guemes Island Ferry Committee (as well as the Fire Department).
I resigned the Ferry Committee because I found no desire by the committee to work with the established ferry system.
I would like to have seen the money spent on various consultants, seemingly necessary, to protect the Skagit County commissioners from the animosity regarding the Skagit County Ferry.
I would like to see these problems solved permanently.
To resolve the two problems will require a ballot issue.
No. 1.: The three-person Skagit County Commission. I propose that the Skagit County commissioners be increased to five or seven persons. This would allow commissioners to discuss Skagit County business without being subjected to the quorum law and would perhaps limit many outside consultant studies.
No. 2: Guemes Island dissatisfaction with the Skagit County Ferry. On the same ballot, I propose that the Skagit County Ferry be retired and given to the Guemes Island Fire Department. The department is the only government entity on Guemes Island that is voted on, can indemnify, and tax.
Further, I suggest that all ferry-related properties, equipment and financial-related assets be part of the transfer.
