The problem with ecology is that there are no starting points but lots of end points, extinction. There are two species of sea turtles getting there very fast; so what?
Bacteria growth in the oceans — which can affect migratory fish, salmon — that bacteria can be a factor in our oyster toxicity, that's what.
Jellyfish populations are exploding, and they enhance bacterial growth by feeding on plankton, which creates enhanced conditions for bacteria. So what? Turtles eat jellyfish when they aren't being killed by plastic they think is food.
Turtles are designed to live a very long time and don't reproduce for many years. The more that are killed of all ages, which is a very small group after hatching, means fewer eggs on the beaches. Why? Fewer mature turtles and fewer beaches due to beach hardening, due to more storms, to protect valuable properties that light up the landscape that confuse the new hatches to go toward land, not the sea. This is due to climate change, which comes to us.
If we don't use significantly less fuel and don't find a plastic solution in the oceans, bye, bye turtles, hello bacteria, that's what.
Our farmlands, old-growth islands of forest, stream habitats cannot afford to be reduced but, in fact, are in need of expansion. The same circle of seemingly unconnected factors are in play here, and no citizens planning committee in Skagit County will ever see that far. Wake up.
P.S. It is all there, no Ph.D. required, just be curious.
