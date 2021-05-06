I watched the president’s address to Congress this past Thursday night.
I saw a president backed by two women for the first time in history. I saw legislators wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
I heard a policy of grand vision I have not heard since the days of JFK, investment in the country and its people. Fiscally responsible programs to rebuild the middle class, and the successes of the first 100 days.
I also saw a Republican senator looking ill and sitting on his hands. I saw another Republican senator drifting off to sleep.
But the longer Joe Biden is president, the better I feel about this country.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
