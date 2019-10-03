I think Ayn Rand said it best, in "Atlas Shrugged": "When in doubt about the truth of an issue, I find it safer and in better taste to side with the minority."

That has been a guiding principle of mine since I was about 16. I consider the facts and, when all is said and done, usually side with the group making the least amount of noise because that group seems more sane to me.

Especially in matters about this great Republic and its Constitution.

Pat Lane

Mount Vernon

