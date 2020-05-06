There is no doubt that China’s communist government covered up the initial spread of the COVID-19 virus, and in a sometimes brutal way as would befit a totalitarian regime.
I remember President Trump’s initial praise when he stated that Chinese President Xi was doing “a very good job with a very, very tough situation.” Well a few months on, things have changed and Trump is now trying to spin the conspiracy theory that the virus was created in a lab in Wuhan, despite almost universal agreement by the scientific community that this could not be the case.
Trump is overruling science once again. He has recently begun to push our intelligence assets to find a link between the lab in Wuhan and the outbreak of the disease. His play here is to divert voter attention from his administration’s continued bungling response to the pandemic and find an evil villain to focus on as a scapegoat. This is called “conclusion shopping,” and while you may not be familiar with the term, this strategy has been used by Republican administrations before.
If you just substitute the names for some of the players it all becomes more clear. George W. Bush for Trump, Dick Cheney for Pence, Colin Powell for Mike Pompeo and weapons of mass destruction in Iraq for Covid-19 in a China lab.
We have seen this reality TV show before, and we remember where it got us the last time. Think I will change the station until November.
Jim Halpin
Bow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.