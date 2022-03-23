...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
War. It's heartbreaking wherever it occurs. Perhaps the worst wars are when good, ordinary people turn against one another, as they did in 1994, when government-sanctioned propaganda whipped up the people of Rwanda propelling Hutus to massacre thousands of their Tutsi neighbors.
For years, Americans have been waging war on each other. The flames of incivility, racist rabble-rousing and unapologetic hate have been stoked by politicians and the outrage-media industry.
The fires were started when Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women and the poor were declared enemies. Now we have state-sponsored bounties on women and abortion clinic physicians. In some states, parents are pitted against teachers for teaching history, science and diversity. There is the shredding of the Voting Rights Act because you just can't trust "them" — the poor, Black and God forbid we mention LGBTQ folks. Four years of venomous, dehumanizing rhetoric propelled a deadly mass attack at the Capitol only to be normalized by Republicans as a ho-hum protest.
Humans are capable of unwavering courage and compassion, and they are also capable of the worst atrocities.
Americans may think that Rwandan-like violence could never erupt in the U.S., but as long as politicians keep promoting division over unity, normalizing abhorrent behavior, demanding political conformity and labeling good, ordinary people as "other"/ enemies, we are in danger of destroying ourselves.
A good society will repudiate hate in all its forms and work to create just laws and bring balance to politics.
The vitriol, the lies, the fueling of anger and mistrust to win elections is something that needs to stop. As neighbors, community members and united states, we can create a more peaceful and kind nation.
We should end the war here at home now and do whatever is possible to enhance peace around the world.
