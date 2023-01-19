My cousin asked a great question: Why does any one need an assault rifle? So here ya go.
Oh yeah, I'm an NRA member, but more interestingly, an ACLU guy also. With that in mind, here's my balanced reason for why I need an assault rifle.
My guns are my golf clubs. I take them out, I shoot them hard and I put them away. I'm an honest, hardworking sportsman being impacted significantly by regulating the wrong thing.
My favorite sport is taking it on the chin with the newest gun law proposals. The rifles I need to compete are being regulated away.
I won't get to shoot NRA service rifle matches, vintage sniper rifle matches or a number of other sanctioned rifle matches that need a good, solid semi-auto to compete with.
It is not possible in timed fire to get 10 rounds off accurately with a mandatory reload in the 70 seconds you get using a bolt gun. Your scores suffer tremendously.
I just see things differently. Law-abiding people like me shouldn't be adversely impacted by laws regulating criminals killing people.
We seem to forget that guns lack the intellect to know good from evil and lack the will to take action independent from their operators.
By all means regulate the operators. It's in my best interest to do that.
More background checks, bravo. Laws for securing them at home, cool. Laws for linking health records to background checks, yeah baby.
Taking the M1A, AR-15 clone or just about any other magazine-fed semi-auto out of circulation and making me less able to compete in my chosen sport, useless at best, and a travesty at worst.
Scott Correa
Mount Vernon
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.