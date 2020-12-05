Election over. Time to get started correcting many recent mistakes and appointments for democracy in the U.S.A.
Congratulations, and thank you to Joe Biden for stepping up to take the lead and start the process of rebuilding and saving our democracy.
First on the list, COVID-19: With his terrific cabinet appointments, a big plus to get started as the list of things to do and correct grows.
Suggested consultant group: Past presidents, minus Trump. For Joe Biden, it’s four years to regroup and save democracy and then retire to spend his remaining years as a senior member of the consulting group.
2024 presidential election: Kamala Harris (D) vs. Nikki Haley (R). Both are natural-born citizens of immigrants, both women of color and it would be great to see them choose a female running mate and begin to restructure our immigration program.
Here is a suggestion for another amendment to the Constitution: Allow naturalized citizens to become president. There are many terrific people in this group.
P.S.: There is opportunity for old-fashioned true Republicans to get back to the two-party system for our democracy.
Fast forward to 2076 for a look at our 300th celebration.
B.E.”Bud” Browell
Burlington
