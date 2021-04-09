I have read several letters that have been very hateful toward Republicans. Maybe people are Republicans not because they were big Trump supporters but because they do not trust the Democrats. All you have to do is listen to some of their views a few years ago and the new views now (Fox TV has played these past speeches).
Look at the situation with New York Gov. Cuomo. His actions by putting COVID-positive people back into nursing homes endangered all the patients. He took no responsibility for this and falsified information. (Fox Business News) The Democrats spent millions of dollars trying to put Republicans in jail for lesser crimes. He has now been accused by several women of sexual misconduct.
They tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh when accusations came out about him for something that happened in college. Many top Democrats (VP Harris included) said they believed these stories without any proof. I have not heard Harris standing up for the women accusing Cuomo.
Now we have a major crisis at the border. Just listen to Homeland Security, Border Patrol and government officials from the border towns. These people were interviewed live on Fox TV, and they had real pictures. These are not just opinions. Harris was put in charge of this situation but has yet to find the time to even go to the border.
It seems to me there are a lot of double standards going on. I will give the Democrats credit. It doesn't seem to matter if they are right or wrong, they do stick together.
Donna Burton
Burlington
