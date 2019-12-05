Well, folks, it seems we have a liar in the White House who lies, misstates or distorts the truth so frequently we must fact-check any statement he makes to know what to believe. Is that really OK?

President Trump has violated the Constitution he took an oath to uphold. That’s his right, if you agree with Attorney General Barr. Trump has committed felony crimes and admitted them publicly. But he’s above the law and cannot be indicted, right?

Now he’s violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice. That’s also OK, right? To the folks who support this guy, what part of clear and present danger don’t you understand?

To the folks who do not support him, how come I can’t hear you? It seems Benjamin Franklin’s comment at the end of the Constitutional Congress has taken on new significance.

Robert Elkins

Anacortes

