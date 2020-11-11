Protests continue over governmental, scientific and social pressure to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Those who refuse to put on masks say their rights are being trampled by social mandates.
It occurs to me that I, too, have been oppressed and restricted for almost my entire life. Except my infancy and some memorable months in the ‘70s, my individual rights are daily subverted by the laws and social mores that require me to wear clothes.
It is time to speak up for liberty and freedom. If masks are restrictive, so much more so are clothes. If masks make me feel like I can’t breathe, how about all the pores on my body being smothered by wool and Gore-Tex?
Those who object to masks tell us that personal freedom outweighs evidence from pretty much the entire international medical community showing masks can save thousands, maybe millions of lives, and get millions of others safely back to work and school. If the argument for personal freedom is so compelling, then it seems unfair for me to have to wear clothes just because some folks claim I’m a bit unsanitary or unsightly without them.
If a Creator had wanted me to wear clothes, I would have been born in a flannel shirt and sweatpants.
I call on all patriots to join me at some future date in Olympia to protest laws requiring us to wear clothing. Clothing is, of course, discouraged. I know it’s cold out there, but those who love liberty can handle a little chill — just remember Washington crossing the ice-clogged Delaware. Just look at the weekly sacrifice of the New England Patriots.
And if it gets too uncomfortable, we can wrap ourselves up in the flag.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.