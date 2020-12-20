My heartiest thanks to the board members of both Public Hospital District 1 (Skagit Regional Health) and Public Hospital District 304 (United General) for arriving at the best outcome: Rejection of the sale of Hospice of the Northwest. This allows HNW to remain locally owned and run and not for profit and beholden to private equity. Your decision matters more than you realize to so many peoples’ lives.
Thanks to everyone who worked hard on getting the word out about the proposed sale. Your work helped to make clear the level of support in this community for Hospice of the Northwest. Every call, letter to the editor, attendance and speaking at board Zoom meetings had impact.
Rose Mallon
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.