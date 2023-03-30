What should we do about the 5,000-mile seaweed belt heading toward Florida, the Caribbean Sea and the Mexican Gulf coast? Once the seaweed washes ashore on the beaches, it quickly rots under the hot sun, releasing gases that smell like rotten eggs.
Beach owners have a massive job to pick up the seaweed and dispose of it somewhere else where the smell will not anger or sicken other people. Scientists estimate there is more than 10 million metric tons of this seaweed in the belt this year. (Skagit Valley Herald, March 23)
Here is a possible solution. Using purse-seining boats, collect the seaweed in nets before it reaches land and haul it to a land or a floating factory ship that will dewater it and convert it into biochar.
Biochar is biomass heated in an air-restricted oven where 50% of the carbon in the biomass is pyrolyzed to biochar. Biochar is nonbiodegradable, nontoxic to plants and animals, not water-soluble, and will last thousands of years in the environment. (Skagit Valley Herald, Feb. 17, 23)
The roasting process will release hydrogen, hydrogen sulfide and methane that are flammable and when burned add heat to the process.
The objective of this process is to transform the seaweed problem into biochar that can capture 50% of the plant carbon into a form that is safe for the environment and not release all of it as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide gas (the rotten eggs smell) into the air that occurs during the natural rotting of the plants. The nontoxic biochar can be disposed of safely at sea or on land.
