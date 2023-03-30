What should we do about the 5,000-mile seaweed belt heading toward Florida, the Caribbean Sea and the Mexican Gulf coast? Once the seaweed washes ashore on the beaches, it quickly rots under the hot sun, releasing gases that smell like rotten eggs.

Beach owners have a massive job to pick up the seaweed and dispose of it somewhere else where the smell will not anger or sicken other people. Scientists estimate there is more than 10 million metric tons of this seaweed in the belt this year. (Skagit Valley Herald, March 23)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.