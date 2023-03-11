Tucker Carlson of Fox News, the Republican Party’s propaganda arm, is busily sanitizing the Jan. 6 insurrection for his audience, choosing innocuous snippets from official video recordings of the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election to make it appear that the 2,000 rioters were no more than sadly misunderstood lovers of peace.
Carlson and Fox’s willingness to lie so baldly raises numerous questions.
The biggest one is why. Carlson long ago “sold his soul for a mess of pottage,” or what we would today call vegetable soup. Following the 2020 election, he persisted in broadcasting the stolen election lies long after he knew they were false. His texts reveal that at the time, his only concerns were his audience share and the price of Fox stock. (forbes.com)
Carlson’s brash effort to rewrite history to the Right’s liking offers more proof that the political party that complained so loudly about a woke “cancel culture” is itself passing laws and editing videos to cancel and conceal everything it doesn’t like: Black history, books about gender issues, facts about the efficacy of masks and vaccines, anything that makes Republicans uncomfortable is in their legislative or propaganda crosshairs. (thehill.com)
A re-telling of the Jan. 6 insurrection story, told like it really wasn’t, fits neatly into their practice of denial and deception.
Denying and deceiving are a Republican industry. Carlson enriches himself by delivering meals of numbing message to those who prefer living with their good sense deliberately dulled.
Like all propagandists, Carlson’s message is not about facts. It is instead a prejudice-confirming mental massage designed to ease the aches and pains of those who would rather ignore the complexities of our complicated world.
