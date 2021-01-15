In the future we may be spending considerable time and resources dealing with the topic of sedition, and action to determine whether or not sedition has been committed will take up a large part of our lives then. But first, we have to survive the actions of insurrectionists pretending patriotism.
Capitol police officers have been killed and injured. Attackers have been killed and injured. Mike Pence was threatened with hanging. Individuals geared up for war carried plastic zip-ties to take prisoners and hostages. Police officers were beaten with flag poles bearing the Stars and Stripes. Avowed members of QAnon freely admitted their support of the chaos.
Injury, death and destruction has been insufficient to trigger the Republican Party to answer for their sins. Who can blame them when their dear leader himself seems unaware of his complicity.
I can. I blame them. I name them.
Mo Brooks. Steve Scalise. Ted Cruz. Louis Gohmert. Josh Hawley. And members of Congress who objected to the legal vote of citizens of the United States. There are more. Finding out with each passing day, the complicity of some on the Capitol Police force, some among the Congress and some among the administration.
Now our state capitols face the same insurrection. All 50 states.
Antifa did not do this. MAGA did this. Proud Boys did this. White supremacists did this. The Klan did this.
Donald Trump promised his supporters would march with them in solidarity. Then he drove away and spent the day watching the spectacle on TV after inciting everyone to violence.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.