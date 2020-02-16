Seems to me that Mount Vernon has acknowledged the living-in-car situation here, by historically installing port-a-potties. That was generous and kind.

It is mean to remove them and restrict parking under the guise of "consistent" parking rules. I get it that homeless camping/living is one of life's NIMBYs. Let's also recall that consistency is the hobgobblin of small minds.

A more humane direction for this situation is for Stanwood Camano or Mount Vernon to lease the vacant lot on Broadway next to the railroad tracks and allow "homeless" vehicle parking. Reinstall the port-a-potties. Add some screening on the south and west sides if necessary.

I think we'd rather have people sleeping in cars than in doorways.

Clark Douglas

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments