Seems to me that Mount Vernon has acknowledged the living-in-car situation here, by historically installing port-a-potties. That was generous and kind.
It is mean to remove them and restrict parking under the guise of "consistent" parking rules. I get it that homeless camping/living is one of life's NIMBYs. Let's also recall that consistency is the hobgobblin of small minds.
A more humane direction for this situation is for Stanwood Camano or Mount Vernon to lease the vacant lot on Broadway next to the railroad tracks and allow "homeless" vehicle parking. Reinstall the port-a-potties. Add some screening on the south and west sides if necessary.
I think we'd rather have people sleeping in cars than in doorways.
Clark Douglas
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.