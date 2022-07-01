...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
In elementary school I was taught that George Washington admitted he cut down a cherry tree because he didn't lie. We were taught the pilgrims came to America to escape religious persecution. Times have changed.
Lying is modeled by the 45th president on a regular basis. The Supreme Court chips away at separation of church and state while the far right works toward turning the U.S. into a Christian theocracy.
Diversity does not lend itself to pretending we should all be “Christian” white and straight. Over the last 50 years, some progress was made in recognizing and honoring diversity. Equal rights for all was a laudable objective for over half the population. Though the ERA did not become law, it was ratified by 37 states. Gay marriage became legal, and there was limited progress in valuing the lives of people of color. Now SCOTUS wants to undo 50 years of change. It should not stand that six unelected judges dictate who has equal human rights and who does not.
As a woman, I am particularly concerned about the ruling making abortion illegal. Sovereignty over one's body should be every person's right. The unborn are really a smoke screen used to distract from this basic issue. We already hear that laws are in the works to ban contraception and pregnancy tests. They want to return the country toward the repression and deceit of 50 years ago and increase conflict between the states and federal government.
How can the U.S. remain a leading world power with this internal dysfunction?
The midterm elections will soon be held. Do not be misled by lies and misinformation. Consider abolishing the electoral college and electing the president by popular vote. Consider term limits for Supreme Court justices and ranked-choice voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.