A year ago a riot, incited by the former president, attempted to block the peaceful transfer of power. It failed, but not for lack of trying. Nor is it over yet.
Over 700 accused insurrectionists have been arrested. More than 70 have been sentenced for riot-related crimes, with about 30 receiving jail time of one sort or another. Three of those got three to five years for attacking police defending the Capitol. (Axios, 1/3/2022).
Not one is a federal legislator, lawyer or former president.
The insurrection continues to disrupt our lives because those who instigated it have not been brought to justice. And when direct measures failed, the GOP is attempting an end-run by changing state law regarding elections. Yes, I accuse the Republican Party leadership directly for the continuing attack on democracy that aims to keep white supremacists in control of a nation rapidly becoming more diverse than they can stomach.
This is how we find out what kind of people Americans are.
