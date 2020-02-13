The president of the United States confused his State of the Union message with a shameless pitch for re-election.
Just when I thought his lack of integrity could go no lower, he awarded the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, one of the worst bigots of the past 30 years (birds of a feather?). The fact that his name will be enshrined with heroes such as Rosa Parks is a travesty.
The Constitution of the United States lost today, but I want to thank the courageous senator who did vote to remove the president from office before he does any more damage, even though the effort failed. The tireless efforts of the impeachment House managers to put the truth before the American public are to be commended. At least they do not have to live with the shame that will follow the senators who shirked their duty by not allowing additional witnesses to testify to make it a complete, fair trial.
Very often we only thank our Congress people when we anonymously vote for them. I would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of them who followed his/her conscience and the Constitution of the United States and voted to remove the president from office. It is a very hard decision and not one to be taken lightly.
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
