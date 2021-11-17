The purpose of petition LR20-04 is to create a “fully formed, self-sufficient community in a newly defined urban growth area.”
Skagit County officials might be well served to view a film by made by the San Jose, California, Chamber of Commerce in 1948. It invites families and businesses to settle in the Santa Clara Valley, then called Valley of Hearts Delight. Today it is called Silicon Valley — a huge industrial and urban sprawl.
When the film was made, Santa Clara Valley was known for its vast beautiful orchards, vineyards and vegetable farms, grown in the richest and deepest alluvial soil in the world. And it had a supply of water adequate to help farmers maintain their orchards through dry summers. Until the 1960s, it was the largest fruit-producing region in the world.
One major voice opposing the plan was Santa Clara County Planning Director Karl Belser, calling it an urban sprawl, with each 1,000 new settlers taking up 257 acres of land.
The Valley of Heart’s Delight, now Silicon Valley, has few traces of its agricultural past left.
