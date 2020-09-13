If Skagit County experiences an upsurge in COVID-19 cases this month, we have our local Republican Party to blame.
On Aug. 29, 400 people gathered in two airplane hangars (Skagit Valley Herald). Their irresponsible actions disregarded a statewide ban of such gatherings and of all common sense. Even their chairperson Bill Bruch admitted that only about 5% of the attendees wore masks. His weak excuse is that Black Lives Matter protesters are doing the same thing, However, the SVH correctly pointed out that BLM rallies were outdoors, and most protesters have been masked.
Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand stated that in a group of the gala’s size, there is a close to 100 percent chance that one of them is infected.
This irresponsible behavior by a group of “entitled” people is a slap in the face of the vast majority of Skagtitonians who take all precautions to prevent the spread of virus. A more responsible group, Skagit County Democrats, rightly canceled their planned meeting in light of the current health crisis.
I leave you with two thoughts: a Republican commissioner candidate I had planned to vote for just lost my vote, and, more importantly, why did it take 12 days for the public to learn about this?
Terry Williams
Mount Vernon
