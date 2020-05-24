After 2,977 Americans died on Sept. 11, 2001, the initial shock gave way to horror and grief.
We cried together in the streets. We gave blood. We sent money. We watched the images over and over. We published the names of the lost. We vowed that we would never forget.
As I write this, 92,000 American citizens have died of COVID-19. They died alone in ICUs and nursing homes. They died struggling for breath, of strokes and cardiac arrest. They died — in a few short months — in every state of the union. But where is the mourning? Where are the flags at half mast, the testimonials and the public lists of the lost? Where is the inevitable outrage and the sorrow for such a massive loss of American life?
The inability to grieve is a profound symptom of mental illness. In fact, when we observe a person failing to demonstrate grief after tragedy, say a parent whose child is missing, we are deeply unsettled. It is not normal to remain stoic in times of tragedy; even less normal to carry on as though nothing has happened. It is not healthy. So what do we make of our current state of denial?
Continuing to numb ourselves to loss on this scale can only result in pain, trauma and discord. This pandemic has already brought unprecedented uncertainty into the lives of every American. Without acknowledgement, I fear our national grief will become our undoing. I urge our leaders to acknowledge and call us together, as a nation, to honor our dead. I urge the media to say their names.
People are dying. Families have been torn apart. This is a national tragedy. We need to grieve, to weep, to feel the righteous anger at lives cut short.
America must mourn.
Trish Rodriguez
Anacortes
