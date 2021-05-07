Fifty-nine years ago, President Kennedy signed a proclamation setting aside May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week (this year it is May 9-15). This week has served as an opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation that too often goes unspoken.
It provides time for us to honor and remember officers who have given the supreme sacrifice and to honor those that continue to serve our communities.
The Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at the nation’s capitol honors the 21,910 officers who have died. Each name represents a tragic story of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.
A total of 362 police officers across the nation died in 2020. This was the deadliest year in history. So far, 119 officers have died this year. Every fallen officer deserves our thoughts.
Policing is dangerous and an exceedingly difficult job. Each day officers step up to serve you, knowing it could very well be their last.
Take a few minutes to thank your local officers for all the amazing things they do every day in serving you. In spite of the many challenges, anti-police rhetoric and sacrifices they face, they continue to make our communities safe. It’s time to honor them.
Jerry Dodd
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.