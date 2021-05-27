Many years ago, when I was a small child, "Decoration Day" was always on May 30, regardless of the day of the week.
The school year was over and long, lazy days of summer were on the horizon. Time stood still on that day. Stores were closed and families gathered.
My family would drive several hours to the small town where my grandmother lived. Buckets of fragrant peonies would be loaded in cars and driven to the cemetery where graves would be decorated.
There would be a color guard. A shout would go out, "Salute the Dead," and volley after volley would ring out.
There would be picnics, games and conversation well into a leisurely day.
Time does not stand still, of course and times change. The hamlet where my grandmother lived and the cemetery no longer exist.
Today Memorial Day is one day of a long weekend. A time to catch up on shopping or errands.
In the midst of our "getting back to normal" times, I nonetheless hope we can pause to remember those who are no longer with us. Those who died in the service of our country, those taken from us by illness and those who lived long and fruitful lives.
Sara B. Governale
Mount Vernon
