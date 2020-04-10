With a government bailout to cope with the effects of COVID-19, trillions of dollars are the figures used.
To put into perspective what a trillion is, Google explains, people know there are 60 seconds in a minute, but a trillion seconds amounts to 31,688 years. If the $2.5 trillion to be borrowed or printed were seconds on a clock, it would take 79,220 years to pass.
They say a trip to the moon and back is 477,800 miles. If a trillion $1 bills were taped together end to end, it would take 198 round trips to the moon just to spread out the first trillion.
These are astronomical figures, and more economists are starting to believe, unless we get this country back to work, the soup lines might be the same.
Denny Sather
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.