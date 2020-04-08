President Harry Truman had a sign on his desk that read “The buck stops here.” Truman led the country through uncertain times and made some very difficult decisions. He took full responsibility for those decisions and never shifted the blame for any outcome onto his subordinates.
That is what a true leader does.
On March 13, more than seven weeks after the first COVID-19 case reported in this country, Donald Trump declared a national emergency, but when pressed about the nation’s lack of preparedness, stated flatly “I take no responsibility at all.”
On March 18, when asked about the dismantling of the federal pandemic response team, Trump bristled, “I just think it’s a nasty question ... and when you say ‘me,’ I didn’t do it ... I don’t know anything about it.”
Evidently his National Security Advisor John Bolton had directed that dismantling, which would suggest that Trump not only takes no responsibility for the decisions made by his administration, but has no clue what his own people are doing.
Two days later, a reporter asked this perfect reasonable question: “What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?” That gave the president an opportunity to demonstrate his concern and leadership. Instead, Trump lashed out, calling him a “terrible reporter” asking a “very nasty question.”
Just a few examples of the kind of deplorable behavior we have come to expect from this man. So, my question is this: Where does the buck stop in the Trump administration?
Anne M. Will
La Conner
