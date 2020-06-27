The election of November 2020 will be the most important in decades. Our nation cannot endure four more years of Trump’s racism and incompetence without suffering permanent and lasting damage.
Trump describes his Electoral College victory of 2016 as a “landslide.” He actually lost the popular vote by three million and won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by a combined total of about 70,000 votes.
It is true that the Russians had their thumb on the scale. It is also true that the Republican Party has become highly effective at voter suppression.
These things will not change in 2020. In fact they will be worse.
The social media attack by the Russian secret service will continue. Further, Trump and his pet Attorney General Bill Barr tipped their hand recently about how the 2020 election will be further corrupted. They claim that thousands of fake mail-in ballots will be printed in foreign countries in an attempt to elect Joe Biden.
I am absolutely sure that the printing presses for these ballots are already turning in Moscow. The ballots don’t need to be good forgeries or even make it into the vote count.
All that is needed is to create the illusion of fraud to destroy the credibility of the electoral process. This is the Republican game plan.
The only thing that honest, patriotic Americans can do is vote in record numbers, numbers that make Trump’s defeat not a razor-thin margin but a landslide beating for the ages.
If Trump is not resoundingly defeated, he will never leave the White House. You can take that to the bank.
The corruption of this administration has no top or bottom. Nothing matters for Trump but power, and he will commit any electoral crime to keep it.
James Winchester
La Conner
