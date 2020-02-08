Nancy Pelosi is incredible. She was previously against impeachment during her tenure as House speaker as she knew it was a fool’s errand. However, when novice, ultra-left-wing congresswomen were elected, she recognized a huge problem and quickly conceived a Machiavellian strategy to embrace and then destroy their suicidal agenda.
As the cry “throw the bum out” reached a fever pitch, she took the first step to foil an impeachment. She stated unequivocally that impeachment had to be bipartisan. Then she delivered a poison pill by assigning an impeachment inquiry to committee without a full House vote. This was destined to fail.
Subpoenas and other efforts to obtain information would be effectively resisted based upon well-established congressional rules, past practice and the Constitution. She knew this. It was a sly, masterful stroke.
She then assigned the inquiry to the Intelligence Committee instead of the Judicial Committee, because Chairman Schiff’s staff had been contacted by the whistleblower, and he then orchestrated the revelation of Trump’s dubious phone call to the president of Ukraine. His committee violated every rule of due process with impunity and then sent a report to the Judicial Committee whose Chairman Nadler is an avowed Trump hater.
This second committee farce never allowed material witnesses. Schiff refused to appear to defend his report. They drafted absurd, unconstitutional Articles of Impeachment, which were belatedly approved by the House.
Pelosi then deployed the coup de gras. While her minions claimed that Trump was a danger to the Republic and had to be removed immediately before the next election, she effectively pulled the rug out from underneath them by holding the articles for over a month, ostensibly to negotiate terms with the Senate — a mission impossible.
Queen Pelosi is constitutionally third in the line of succession to be president. Democrats take heart.
Brian Hanson
Mount Vernon
