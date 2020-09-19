It may be a good idea for "Never Trumpers" to take an in-depth look at what they are voting for — namely Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
Joe Biden is a fragile presidential candidate at best, and the nation could be looking at four or even eight years of Harris as head of our nation.
She is definitely not a moderate and fully supports the radical far-left agenda. Some argue that she is left of Bernie Sanders and his socialist policies.
Shirley Conforti
Anacortes
