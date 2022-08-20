President, Congress racking up successes
Quietly and without much fanfare, President Biden and the Democrats in Congress have been accomplishing important legislation that will benefit the American people.
Mainstream media companies, caught up in the scandals of the previous president, have not been properly informing the public about these successes.
With the PACT Act, veterans will be able to access care for injuries suffered due to exposure to burn pits. With the CHIPS Act, domestic manufacturing will be revitalized, creating good jobs and investing in science and technology. With the Inflation Reduction Act, wealthy corporations will begin to pay a fair share of tax, Medicare will be able to negotiate lower prescription drug prices and significant steps will be taken to address the worsening climate crisis.
In addition, a bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed (Republicans talked about it but never accomplished anything). Unemployment is at a historic low and President Biden has united our allies in defense of Ukraine. Biden even got the president of Mexico to agree to provide $1.5 billion to help the U.S. manage migrants on the southern border.
I am grateful to have a president who is competent, intelligent, compassionate and hard working.
I am grateful that the Democratic Party is able to get things done in spite of the lack of support from Republicans.
I hope that Democrats will be able to hold both houses of Congress so that we can continue to make progress in promoting legislation that benefits our country and moves us toward a more sustainable, prosperous and equitable future.
Judy Farrar
Mount Vernon
A way for schools to save money
Re: “Money to be tight in new school year” (Skagit Valley Herald, Aug. 14)
Maybe it is time to look at this problem from another perspective.
Why are there seven school districts in Skagit County?
Let’s start at the top — seven salaries for seven superintendents? And how many assistants?
I am sure that if these districts were blended into possibly three there would be a large reduction in homeowners’ tax bills. And with the merging, the cuts stated in the article would probably not be as severe or even necessary.
I realize that the smaller districts love their autonomy but at what cost?
There needs to be some serious discussions within Skagit County. As taxpayers we cannot continue to pay more and more for the luxury of small districts.
Schools need to be stewards of the taxes we pay. Schools need to look at the impact these proposed cuts mean to the next generation of Skagitonians.
It is time to address the need to reduce the number of districts for our children and for the residents. Why are we paying increased taxes for less services?
Are there no budget gurus within the school system?
Kathleen Bullock
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.