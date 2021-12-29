While most celebrate the Christmas season for its spiritual message of love and redemption or mark the winter solstice for its promise of returning light, Republican leaders associated with this year’s attempted coup prefer to live in the dark all year long.
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., was the latest to refuse to cooperate with the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6. (CNBC) Perry joins a growing list that includes Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Roger Stone, all of whom are implicated in planning the insurrection and have either refused to sit with the committee or pleaded the Fifth.
Perry won’t be the last. The committee has requested information from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, about the conversations he had with the president on or about Jan. 6. When asked previously by the media about these conversations, Jordan offered conflicting or very vague responses. (Huffington Post)
If Jordan does appear before the committee, we can expect more vagueness or appeals to the Fifth Amendment. More likely, he will refuse to testify, take a page from Perry and hide behind a smokescreen of claims about the committee's illegitimacy, or as a distraction, rant about the Afghanistan withdrawal or inflation.
These lovers of darkness have learned their lesson from a master, the man who, according to The Washington Post, told 30,573 documented lies during his four years as president, who hid the tax returns he said he’d reveal, who is now contesting New York prosecutors’ efforts to investigate his questionable business dealings, and who, nearly a year out of office, still claims the executive privilege that shielded him and his actions while he occupied the White House.
So far, hiding out has worked well for those who live in darkness.
My Christmas wish: As spring dawns, “Let there be light.”
