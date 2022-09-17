The Dublin Declaration on Maternal Healthcare signed by over 1,000 OB-GYN’s and maternal health care experts joined together to affirm that “as experienced practitioners and researchers in obstetrics and gynecology, we affirm that direct abortion — the purposeful destruction of the unborn child — is not medically necessary to save the life of a woman.
“We uphold that there is a fundamental difference between abortion and necessary medical treatments that are carried out to save the live of the mother ... We confirm that the prohibition of abortion does not affect in anyway the availability of optimal care for pregnant women.”
Abortion rights supporters advocate fear in advancing their agenda that abortion is medically necessary to protect the life of the mother or in situations of rape or incest.
This hyperbole does not pass scientific muster. According to the Guttmacher Institute, just 1% of women obtain an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 5% do so because of incest. So that means (again according to Guttmacher) that the 930,160 abortions performed in the U.S. in 2020 were primarily for birth control.
They also presume that in the case of rape ending in pregnancy, women would want an abortion and that somehow this would help them recover. Rape is a crime of violence, and most women are not healed of trauma by committing another act of violence against an innocent human being.
As pro-life activist Serena Dyksen, who was raped at age 13, said of her coerced abortion, “it didn’t undo my rape, it prolonged my trauma.”
