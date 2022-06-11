When the U.S. Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act last year, almost 80,000 uninsured Washingtonians became eligible for support. (U.S. Health & Human Services)
This program will expire at the end of 2022. We should demand the federal government make health care subsidies permanent.
In my 20 years teaching, I learned that children flourish when basic needs are met. Health care can address issues for children or others in their home that might impair a child’s quality of life. Healthy students are more likely to be successful.
My husband and I are part owners in a couple of small local businesses. It took us several years to overcome the major obstacle of health care expenses in order to invest in our local economy, partner with friends and be in business for ourselves. Instead of working with students, I now work with partners and employees.
Health care is a basic right, and health care subsidies that bring down costs also benefit businesses and our economy.
Skagit County is filled with small businesses where owners work alongside employees who are family and friends. Health care costs are a major obstacle, but we know good health is easier to maintain with accessible health care. Our business operates more efficiently and profitably when we have access to affordable health care.
According to the Urban Institute, if health care subsidies expire, 3.1 million people could become uninsured. As we face overwhelming inflation and stagnant wages, let's stand together to protect health care.
