Please support Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council.
She has experience and a positive vision for the future of Mount Vernon.
Shelley will hit the ground running on the City Council. She has sat on the Mount Vernon Planning Commission since 2014, giving her years of direct experience with many issues facing Mount Vernon today.
As an experienced paralegal, Shelley understands the law and how to make it work for the city.
She has fresh ideas on many of the most difficult topics facing our community today, including affordable housing and business development.
By raising her family here, Shelley knows the values of Mount Vernon and how to work toward a positive future that reflects those values.
Shelley Acero is an excellent choice for Mount Vernon City Council.
Leif Johnson
Burlington
