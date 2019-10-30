Shelley Acero is a great candidate for Mount Vernon’s City Council. She is a person of honesty and integrity.

By profession she has to be just and fair, but on a personal level, she’s just the same. As a colleague and friend, she tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. I feel she will do the same as a City Council member.

Shelley wants what’s best for our city and therefore, I know she will always do what’s best and vote in the best interest of the citizens.

Lawanda Hampton

Mount Vernon

