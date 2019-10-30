Shelley Acero is a great candidate for Mount Vernon’s City Council. She is a person of honesty and integrity.
By profession she has to be just and fair, but on a personal level, she’s just the same. As a colleague and friend, she tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. I feel she will do the same as a City Council member.
Shelley wants what’s best for our city and therefore, I know she will always do what’s best and vote in the best interest of the citizens.
Lawanda Hampton
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.