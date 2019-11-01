Shelley Acero has been serving our community with volunteer work and working in local government for many years. She has lived and worked here in Skagit County for most of her life and has a heart for this community, and it shows with her involvement.
She is present and active and has worked on the Planning Commission for the last six years making decisions for the good of our city. With her experience, she would be a great choice for City Council. Vote for Shelley Acero.
Bonnie McCarty
Mount Vernon
