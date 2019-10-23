I recommend Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council because I know her to be honest, fair-minded, tough (when needed) and deeply concerned about our city and its issues.
She will be able to take on the mantle of a leader right out of the gate, utilizing her vision and drive for our benefit.
Please vote for Shelley and a greater Mount Vernon on Nov. 5.
Christopher Bollinger
Mount Vernon
