I recommend Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council because I know her to be honest, fair-minded, tough (when needed) and deeply concerned about our city and its issues.

She will be able to take on the mantle of a leader right out of the gate, utilizing her vision and drive for our benefit.

Please vote for Shelley and a greater Mount Vernon on Nov. 5.

Christopher Bollinger

Mount Vernon

