Shelley Acero will make a great addition to the Mount Vernon City Council.
Shelley has unique qualifications from her years as risk manager and paralegal at the municipal level. She will be able to provide valuable insight and guidance as the council tackles the difficult questions of housing and homelessness and how to craft well-balanced rules and champion alternatives that will have a positive effect.
I’ve known Shelley and her husband Steve for over 40 years and have always found Shelley to have great people skills, a positive attitude and the ability to listen. With these qualities, her municipal experience and ability to understand and draft effective local ordinances, she will have a positive effect on the council and in addressing the needs of Mount Vernon.
Tom Atwood
Conway
