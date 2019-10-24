I ask that you support Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council.

Over the past 17 years, I have seen how hard Shelley works for the people in the community. In her professional role within local government she works closely with the courts and law enforcement. Her attention to detail and ability to prevent problems are necessary for her role on the council.

Over the past decade, Mount Vernon and the entire area have faced problems that still need to be solved. Shelley has shown that she can work with both the city and the citizens to bring a solution to long-standing problems.

She has been involved in making Mount Vernon a better place to live. As a new voice willing to bring a new perspective, Shelley will strive to ensure Mount Vernon reacts to the problems that face our community.

Vote for Shelley Acero for Mount Vernon City Council.

Jason Powers

Mount Vernon

