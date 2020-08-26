I’m beginning to understand discrimination at a deeper level. Although always feeling discriminated against as a woman, now I also feel discriminated against as a citizen facing the loss of my vote counting at all.
Currently, with cuts to the U.S. Postal Service, many citizens risk not having their votes counted in this November’s election.
While President Trump rails against unsubstantiated fraud in mail-in ballots, he votes by mail. If votes do not arrive in time to be counted because of mail delays, many Americans are denied their right to vote. Trump and his cohort unfairly benefit because votes for many Democrats will likely be late because they are poor.
For Black voters, being denied their right to vote is old news. Jim Crow laws kept them from the polls for many years. More recently, restrictive voter ID laws suppressed their vote so that laws denying them equality could be enacted.
Soaring economic inequality adds the poor and middle class to those more easily discriminated against. With help from Supreme Court decisions, which twisted laws to favor employers by allowing special-interest money to give corporations the rights of persons and undermine unions, we are undoing our democracy. We are well on the road to destroying the New Deal and becoming a nation of paupers without a safety net, ruled by large corporations.
If we don’t want to go down that road, we must get Congress to ensure the USPS delivers ballots on time. Act now; there is no time to lose.
Gena DiLabio
Mount Vernon
