We have a person who holds the name of president of the United States, but I cannot call him my president. Spewing hatred, telling lies, diminishing people of color, cities and those who live there, encourages violence.
I believe it is essential that the Democrats in the House of Representatives begin an impeachment inquiry against this man. Although we know the Republican Senate, led by Mitch McConnell, will never see it through, the importance and power of the House can demand tax records, see to it that information about Trump’s history of national and international dubious business practices will at least become clear to the American public.
His rhetoric of hatred for immigrants and those of color has led to the killing of 22 individuals in El Paso, Texas, and the injury of 25 others by a white supremacist. Time to act.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
