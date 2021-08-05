I am a veteran of the United States Army. I read in a letter to the editor (July 3) about the Olympic athlete named Gwen Berry when she turned her back on the flag.
She has the right to speak, but in my view she should have stood facing the flag with her hand over her heart.
My opinion is anyone who kneels, sits or stays in the locker room when the national anthem is playing is a slap in the face of all the veterans who served under the flag and died, lost their legs or their arms, to keep everyone in the United States safe.
The persons who do things like that should be banned from playing in all sports and games of all kinds. I do not know if all veterans feel like I do, but I hope they do.
L. Wilson
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.