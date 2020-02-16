Thank you for printing the article about active shooter drills in schools. It reported the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association — the nation's largest education unions— are calling for schools to reassess the use of lockdown drills. As I read the article, I felt a powerful, but familiar wrench in my gut.
I was a fourth-grader in Oak Harbor around the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. We wore “dog tags” with our ID information and had regular air raid drills, crouching in dark hallways covering our heads.
Children are very literal, concrete thinkers. My classmates and I had no ability to assess the likelihood of an atomic bomb dropping on us. We assumed that if adults were telling us about it, it was surely going to happen any minute.
We were told that bombs could be dropped from planes, and radiation from the blast could go through glass to harm us. I spent six months completely terrorized. Airplanes flew over many times a day. Any one of them could drop an atomic bomb. My bed was by a window. I was unable to sleep worrying about radiation.
This kind of terror is happening to school children now and must stop. Adults need to be trained to respond to an active shooter. Children only need to know to follow their teacher’s instructions. As the NEA/AFT assert, they should not be exposed to simulations of this kind of horrific event.
But I notice there is a 21st century twist to this story. Today’s drills are sold to school districts by for-profit corporations.
I urge our local school districts to refrain from involving children in lockdown drills. The trauma from the drills themselves is very real in the life of a child.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
