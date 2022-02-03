With their ad in the Jan. 27 Skagit Valley Herald, the Committee for School Transparency shows that they haven’t done their homework.
“COVID Money” aka Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are used to mitigate impacts of the current pandemic on schools. A partial list of ESSER expenses: food for families, technology for remote learning, childcare for essential workers, PPE for staff and students, HEPA air filters for classrooms that don’t meet ventilation standards, additional hours for nurses and contact tracers, counselors and social workers.
Government funds come with government regulations. ESSER funds are not and cannot be used for other programs. It is separate from any monies that go into a school budget to provide instruction. Washington state provides “basic education” funding. Anything above basic — new curriculum, updated technology, salaries for paraeducators, nurses, counselors, library books, music, art — is funded through local levies.
The ad asked, “Why do we need another levy?” Public schools are part of a thriving community. We accept all children in our districts, we love them, we teach them.
Our students go on to become citizens, workers and voters. That's why we need another school levy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.