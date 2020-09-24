It is commendable and long overdue that the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has brought in two mental health clinicians to work with deputies to defuse situations and offer care to those in crisis.
No one wants or plans to have a mental health condition.
The following comes from the National Alliance on Mental Illness:
One American dies by suicide every 12 minutes, and one in five Americans has a mental health condition; 12.8 million adults live with a severe mental illness.
In 2018, 1,139,000 individuals in Washington alone had a mental health condition; that’s more than five times the population of Tacoma. Fifty percent of mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
About two million people with mental illnesses are booked into jails every year, many because they didn’t get needed treatment.
Too many people in Washington lack access to mental health services. I encourage residents to vote for mental health whenever possible. This will eliminate much human suffering.
Sandra Curtis
Mount Vernon
