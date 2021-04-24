Remember the adage that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result?
Again, this past week, the news reported several mass shootings in the United States. Clearly, not controlling access of semi-automatic rifles, the preferred weapon of mass shooters, is not working. Defenders of the Second Amendment to our Constitution, the right to bear arms, are missing the point. The amazing thing about our Constitution is that it can be further amended.
Why not ban the possession of semi-automatic rifles by a U.S. citizen with a constitutional amendment? Once in place, we can then address the core problem of the mental health crisis.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
